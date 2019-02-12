St Helens forward Luke Thompson receives disciplinary warning

The Rugby League Match Review Panel have issued a warning to Luke Thompson following an incident during Sunday's 24-18 victory over Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.



The 23-year-old St Helens and England international prop forward has been cautioned for 'raising knees'.

The panel also handed cautions to Wakefield half-back Danny Brough for disputing a referee's decision and to forward Sika Manu (Hull) for also raising his knees in the tackle.

Warrington half-back Blake Austin has been cleared of any foul play on Joel Tomkins after the Hull KR captain was taken to hospital with concussion during Saturday's Super League game.

Austin, Warrington's marquee signing who was making his second league appearance for his new club, was sent to the sin bin following the clash with former Wigan forward Tomkins 27 minutes into his side's 28-14 win.

The match review panel ruled that contact from Austin was accidental and that the yellow card was sufficient punishment.

Tomkins, who was released from hospital later that night, was given a caution for a dangerous tackle during the match.

Hull prop Scott Taylor is facing a three-match ban after being charged with two offences of dangerous play during his side's 26-18 home defeat by Castleford.

Taylor has been handed a penalty notice of one and two matches after being charged with grade B and grade C offences.

Wigan captain Sean O'Loughlin is free to lead his side in Sunday's World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters after avoiding a ban for a grade A dangerous contact charge during the champions' league win over Leeds.

Huddersfield winger Darnell McIntosh also received a grade A charge and avoided a suspension for a similar offence during his side's 27-10 defeat by Catalans Dragons.