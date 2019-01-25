St Helens forward Luke Douglas joins Leigh on one-month loan deal

St Helens forward Luke Douglas has joined Leigh Centurions on a one-month loan agreement.

Douglas, 32, has amassed more than 300 career appearances at the top level of the game in both the NRL and Super League.



He also played for Scotland in the 2013 and 2017 World Cup competitions and in the 2016 Four Nations when Leigh head coach John Duffy was part of the coaching staff.

Duffy said: "I have known Luke for a number of years while he has been involved in the Scotland set-up and he is the most professional player I have ever come into contact with during my time in Rugby League.



"He's really good with the young players and is just a great bloke who season by season is so consistent.



"He's a smart fit into our side at a crucial stage of the season and will add so many qualities as well as a steadying influence. He's got lots of great experience and is a cool head in any situation.



"It's a great opportunity for our younger players in particular to soak up his knowledge and learn from him and in return I'm sure in return Luke will really enjoy his time playing for Leigh Centurions.



"We're really grateful to Saints for allowing Luke to join us and this further augments the relationship between the two clubs after we agreed a dual registration partnership for the 2019 season."



Douglas made his NRL debut for Cronulla Sharks in 2006 and between then and 2014 never missed a first-grade match through injury or suspension, a record-breaking run of 215 consecutive appearances. He moved to Gold Coast Titans in 2012 and joined St Helens in 2017 and has scored 20 tries in 322 first grade games.



Douglas has also represented the Prime Minister's XIII and New South Wales Country. Qualifying through his paternal grandfather, he represented Scotland on 10 n occasions between 2013 and 2017.