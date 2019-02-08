St Helens forward Joe Batchelor rejoins York on one month loan deal

Joe Batchelor has joined York City Knights on a one month loan deal.



The second rower, who joined Saints in the off-season, will link up with his former club with whom be played during the previous two seasons.

Head coach Justin Holbrook said: "Joe needs some game-time early in the season and without a reserves competition in place, this is the best way to achieve that.

''Joe is very familiar with the York set-up and with them playing in the Championship in 2019, this works well for all parties.”