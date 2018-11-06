St Helens fixtures revealed for 2019 Super League season

Saints and Wigan Warriors are set to light the touchpaper to an explosive start to the 2019 Betfred Super League.

The auld enemy will clash head-on in the opening fixture which will be staged at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday, January 31, and will meet against at the DW Stadium on Good Friday.

Wigan currently lead the way in Super League derby showdowns, winning 32 with Saints claiming 29 victories and four ending in a draw.

Justin Holbrook’s side then travel to Wakefield Trinity the following Sunday (February 10), having won on their last visit 36-16 in the Super 8s.

Saints will also be making their first trip to the capital city since July 2014 when they travel to London to face the Broncos on Sunday,

June 9.

Robert Elstone, the chief executive of Super League Europe, said: “The 2019 season will mark a change of direction for the Super League, and the start of exciting new beginnings.

“We want our fans to be really excited about that first weekend, and how better to do that than with a Saints-Wigan derby, pitting the champions against their local rivals who were also last year’s League Leaders? And then to follow it up with a Hull derby?

“We’re equally excited about the extra Saturday games which our broadcast partners at Sky Sports are showing in the early stages of the season, allowing the drama of the opening round of matches to unfold throughout the weekend.

“Throw in the World Club Challenge between Wigan Warriors and the Sydney Roosters, the unique appeal and challenge of Super League’s Easter weekend – and of course the season builds to a real climax with the battle for places in the Top Five Play-Offs, building to the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.”

The Fixtures:

Rounds/dates/times

1Thu 31st January WIGAN (H)7.45pm (Sky)

2 Sun 10th February WAKEFIELD (A)3pm

3 Fri 22nd February LEEDS (H)7.45pm (Sky)

4 Thu 28th February SALFORD (A)7.45pm (Sky)

5 Fri 8th March LONDON (H)7.45pm

6 Thu 14th March HUDDERSFIELD (A)7.45pm (Sky)

7 Fri 22nd March CASTLEFORD (A)7.45pm (Sky)

8 Fri 29th March HULL KR (H)7.45pm

9 Sat 6th April CATALANS (A)6.00pm (Sky)

10 Fri 12th April WARRINGTON (H)7.45pm (Sky)

11 19th April (Good Friday) WIGAN (A)TBC (Sky)

12 22nd April (Easter Monday) HULL FC (H)3.00pm

13 Sun 28th April CATALANS (H)3.00pm

14 Sun 5th May HULL KR (A)3.00pm

RD6 10th/11th May Challenge CupTBC

15Fri 17th May SALFORD (H)7.45pm

1625th/26th May Dacia Magic Weekend

QF 1st/2nd June Challenge CupTBC

17 Sun 9th June LONDON (A)3.00pm

18 Fri 14th June HUDDERSFIELD (H)7.45pm

19 Fri 21st June LEEDS (H)7.45pm

20 Fri 28th June WARRINGTON (A)7.45pm

21 Fri 5th July HULL FC (A)7.45pm

22 Fri 12th July WIGAN (H)7.45pm

23 Sun 21st July LONDON (A)3.00pm

SF 27th/28th July Challenge CupTBC

24 Fri 2nd August WAKEFIELD (H)7.45pm

25 Fri 9th August WARRINGTON (A)7.45pm

26 Sun 18th August LEEDS (A)3pm

Final Sat 24th August Challenge CupTBC

27 Fri 30th August CASTLEFORD (H)7.45pm

28 Fri 6th September HUDDERSFIELD (H)7.45pm

29 Fri 13th September HULL FC (A)7.45pm

Please note that fixtures are subject to change and Sky have made their selections up to and including Round 23 (Thursday nights) and Round 14 (Friday nights).