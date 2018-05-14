St Helens face holders Hull in Challenge Cup quarter-final

Saints have been drawn at home to back-to-back Wembley winners Hull FC in the quarter finals of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Both clubs last locked horns in a fifth round tie at the Totally Wicked Stadium (then known as Langtree Park) two years ago with the Humbersiders romping to a 47-18 victory and then going on to defeat Warrington Wolves 12-10 in the final.

St Helens second rower Jon Wilkin, who will be setting his sights on a fifth cup final triumph, said: “It’s a difficult draw for us because Hull are a tough and physical side.

“They’ve been successful in the recent history of the competition but there are no easy ties at this stage and all teams have something to offer.”

The other ties - to be played between May 31 and June 3 - are: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons, Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions.

All four quarter-final fixtures will be broadcast live, two games will be shown live on BBC One and BBC Two, and two will be chosen by Sky Sports. These fixtures will be announced in due course.