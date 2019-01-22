St Helens enter dual registration partnership with Leigh Centurions

St Helens have entered into a dual registration partnership with Championship side Leigh Centurions for the 2019 season.

Under the partnership agreement Saints will allow first team squad players to feature for John Duffy's side in the Betfred Championship.

Saints Chief Executive Mike Rush said: "We're grateful to both John Duffy and the Centurions for entering into an agreement which will be beneficial for both clubs.

"There have always been strong ties between the two clubs and there are strong friendships between key members of both organisations.

"In reaching this decision, we considered the close proximity between the two clubs, the fine facilities that Leigh have and the excellent relationship and regard we hold for John Duffy, Paul Anderson and the other Leigh staff and officials.

"Over the course of the season some members of our first team squad will need more game time for various reasons and this partnership will allow them to get that, playing at a good level in the Championship and in the right environment.

"We look forward to watching our players develop from this agreement."

Leigh Centurions head coach John Duffy confirmed the partnership agreement was finalised after a meeting with Mike Rush and Saints head coach Justin Holbrook.

Duffy said: "The opportunity to be able to partner a club like Saints is extremely beneficial for us, especially when you consider the calibre of player we will get each week.

"We were on the back foot with starting our squad recruitment late and are down on numbers so we will now augment that with quality players and quality people.

"We had a good meeting at Saints with Mike and Justin and also Paul Wellens and Ian Talbot from the coaching staff.

!They have trust in us that their players will get treated and coached in the right way and they acknowledge that their players have got to earn the right to play for Leigh Centurions with their performances in training and matches.

"It's a great partnership for Leigh Centurions and I'm sure will be extremely beneficial also for Saints. I'm confident the relationship between the two clubs will continue to flourish."