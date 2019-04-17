St Helens coach Justin Holbrook says Wigan Warriors as "dangerous as anyone"

Saints coach Justin Holbrook has warned Wigan can be "as dangerous as any side" as he prepares for the Good Friday derby.
He appeared alongside Warriors coach Adrian Lam at a press conference at the DW Stadium yesterday to look ahead to the Good Friday derby.
He gave his views on Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin, the battle of the back-fives - and explained why he thinks Wigan are "as dangerous as any side" in Super League.
A bumper crowd is expected for the DW Stadium for the 3pm kick-off.
Watch the full video interview above...