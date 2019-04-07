St Helens coach Justin Holbrook proud of side's efforts despite Catalans defeat

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook was disappointed following his side's 18-10 defeat to Catalans Dragons which saw them lose their 100 per cent start in the Betfred Super League.



Sam Tomkins scored 10 points, while Fouad Yaha and Tony Gigot crossed for tries for the impressive Dragons.

Dominique Peyroux and Tommy Makinson tries, coupled with a Lachlan Coote conversion, were not enough for Saints.

"It was just a tough game," said Holbrook. "There wasn't much in it and with the heavy rain, there was just a boggy pitch out there so we were never really going to be able to do much with the ball.

"We just weren't urgent enough, they scored all their tries off kicks and I think they just had a bit more want and determination than we had tonight.

"I'm proud of our side, we tried all the way. We defended really well but we just couldn't get over the line. Credit to Catalans, it's a good win for them."

Holbrook explained the reason for Jonny Lomax's absence from the side was illness.

"He was sick, he got a bug," added Holbrook. "Young Jack Welsby tried hard in his place in a new six and seven combination.

"There wasn't much in the game today, the effort was as good as we could have asked and we'll regroup for next week."

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara was pleased with the reaction of his team after he labelled them "disgraceful" last weekend following a defeat against Wigan.

"It was a very good reaction," he said. "A great reaction to what I said last week was a disgraceful performance.

"It's been a tough week, possibly one of the toughest on the back of last week and to respond that way, in those conditions, was great to see."

McNamara explained how his team needed to stay in the game after conceding so early to Peyroux's third-minute try.

"It was a big blow to concede so early and in those conditions, but what was pleasing about the performance was we responded within 10 minutes.

"It was important in those conditions that you didn't stay behind on the scoreboard for too long. It's hard chasing games when conditions were as tough as they were.

"Our defence was outstanding, particularly in that second half. We were under intense pressure and we found a way to stop everything that Saints threw at us.

"I thought it was a good quality game given the conditions but we managed to scramble and fight.

"We based our whole week on effort, there wasn't too much tactical, it was all about effort and we showed lots of that tonight."