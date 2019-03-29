St Helens coach Justin Holbrook hails 'huge win' over Hull KR

St Helens boss Justin Holbrook hailed "a huge win" after his side were forced to come from behind against Hull KR to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Betfred Super League season at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Holbrook's patched up side led 16-0 in the first half, only for Rovers to stage a fightback and take a 24-18 lead early in the second, yet it was the Saints who finished the stronger, scoring three unanswered and converted tries to win 36-24.

Holbrook confirmed star prop Alex Walmsley had to leave the stadium early as he rushed to be at the side of his partner who was giving birth.

Similarly, Zeb Taia had the week off after the birth of his child, while skipper James Roby missed out with a niggle and Mark Percival was pulled out through illness.

In came James Bentley, Jack Welsby, Aaron Smith and extended game time for the outstanding Luke Thompson.

"It was definitely a difficult game for us and a huge win," Holbrook said.

"That was due to them playing well and the chopping and changing we had to do last minute. We had a mixed bag in terms of players missing but we got the job done.

"Some of the young players have really stepped up and Thompson was our best player. He was all last year, too. We've not had to rely on him as much this year but he can play a lot longer and he had to tonight.

"He trains how he plays, he's one of our absolute best and he showed that out there."

Holbrook said his side were made to dig deep but said Lachlan Coote's 'game management' was key. He added: "Having a player like Coote in there really helps."

Hull KR head coach Tim Sheens, meanwhile, bemoaned his heavy injury list as a factor in the defeat, in particular, the late second-half collapse.

Sheens said: "Injuries do break the rhythm. I haven't been close to naming my best side from day one.

"You need your key people directing the game. The halves and hooker are so crucial, and we've been all over the place in those positions.

"We don't have the depth of a Warrington or a St Helens. We need our best side to be competitive. You can only go so far. Hull FC are experiencing a bit of that themselves."

There were positives as inspirational hooker Shaun Lunt bagged more game time after a long lay off, however, Sheens cut a despondent figure as his side have won just three games so far.

He said: "The disappointing thing is we got to a situation and then lost it. We gave them too much ground.

"They are still a class act at home, and they had the same rhythm despite their changes. We survived a few things and we had our chances but we took the wrong options."