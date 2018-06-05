St Helens’ Challenge Cup semi-final ticket details

Tickets for St Helens’ Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final against Catalans Dragons will go on sale to members only from tomorrow (Wednesday, June 6) at 10am

Saints 2018 full members and 2018 supporters’ members will have until 4pm on Saturday, June 9, to purchase their tickets before they go on general sale.

Tickets start from just £21 for adults, £13.50 for concessions and £8.50 for juniors (aged 16 and under).

A ticket covers not only the Saints’ fixture, but also the Leeds v Warrington clash in the second semi final of the double-header (kick-off 2:45pm).

Members save £4 per ticket from the full match price, subject to availability, with each member able to purchase up to four tickets.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the ticket office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, open from 9am-5pm (Monday-Friday and 10am-4pm Saturday), or by calling 01744 455 052. Please note that a high volume of calls is expected so please be aware of this before calling.

Members will also be able to purchase their tickets at this Friday’s Betfred Super League game against Hull KR before any remaining tickets will be released on general sale.

Remaining tickets will then go on general sale, online from 5pm on Saturday, June 9, and via phone or the ticket office when it re-opens at 9am on Monday, June 11 (subject to availability).

Please note: members’ tickets are not available to purchase online or from the RFL at any time.

Coach travel is also available and is priced at £9 for members and £11 for non-\members and can be purchased from the ticket office alongside a match ticket.

Juniors under the age of two are not required to purchase a ticket but parents or guardians must claim a free ticket for them from the Ticket Office to gain entry to the fixture.