St Helens chairman - 'We are at the beginning of resurrecting our truly great and precious sport'

Rugby League is the most undervalued and under promoted major brand in world sport, according to Saints' chairman Eamonn McManus.



Writing in the club programme ahead of the derby clash with Wigan Warriors, last night (Thursday),Mr McManus said: ''Our opening game is a first step in the new management's aim to raise the profile and improve the commercial performance of Super League and its member clubs to an appropriate and acceptable level for players, fans, sponsors and media partners alike.

''Our season starts with a bang rather than a whimper and is followed by the Hull derby and then by a pulsating Warrington-Leeds game.

''Combine this with welcome rule changes to speed up our sport to a level which spectators demand and we begin to recapture the attention and imagination of too many lost fans and also bring in new ones.''

The chairman added: ''These are initial first steps of a new unfettered and dedicated commercial management of Super League who have been tasked with improving our profile and strengthening our commercial performances.

''It's exciting times and we are at the beginning of resurrecting our truly great and precious sport to the levels which is deserves.''