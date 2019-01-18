St Helens captain Roby hoping to put right the wrongs of last season

Skipper James Roby is hoping to put the lessons Saints learned from Super League XXIII, when they allowed two pieces of major silverware to slip agonisingly through their grasp, to positive use as they head into the new campaign.



Roby, who took over the captaincy from Jon Wilkin 12 months ago, said: ''I certainly learned things as the season progressed, not just match-day motivation or leading from the front but other aspects of the game



''Being captain put a little more pressure on me but I'm a laid back kind of character and can easily switch off from the sport when I'm at home.



''That's a blessing in disguise as far as I'm concerned and part of my make-up.''



The 33-year-old one club man, who has pulled on the famous red vee jersey 427 times since making his debut against Widnes Vikings in 2004, added:''Losing to the Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup semi-final at Bolton and then Warrington Wolves at home in the play-off semi- final were heart-breaking experiences but all we can do is review and analyse where we went wrong and hopefully remedy the situation.



''There might be little areas we can identify and pick up on as a team which will be to our benefit.



''We were definitely the best team in the competition for most of the season but things happen in sport which you can't really put your finger on and that's how we felt.''



Roby, who has won every domestic honour in the sport, is a firm believer in shared responsibility among players under his command.



''We have a group of leaders on the pitch and each possesses his own blend of experience by virtue of the clubs he has represented, his age and what he can contribute.



''These are my beliefs and values and I don't want to go away from them''