St Helens boss Justin Holbrook praises patience of his side in London win

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook praised his side for remaining patient during their 26-0 Betfred Super League victory over a stubborn London Broncos at the Totally Wicked stadium.



Saints are now the only club left with a 100 per cent record after they made it five wins from five to move two points clear at the top of the table.

London had claimed a shock victory over champions Wigan in their last outing, but, despite a magnificent defensive effort at times, they never looked like producing another upset against a Saints side who were always in control, even in the absence of talisman James Roby.

Holbrook said: "I though it was a really good game and obviously I'm really pleased with the result.

"I want to give our boys a big rap. These can be difficult games and we turned up and put in a quality performance which is the most pleasing thing.

"I thought we controlled the game and had to play with a lot of patience as there was a lot of slowing the game down and a lot of penalties, but we kept calm and I thought it was a great performance.

"I can see why London have won a couple of games and how they got promoted to Super League, they are a hard-working team and they did that again tonight. We were unlucky and could have scored another four or five tries, but to their credit they kept turning up."

Holbrook revealed captain Roby was rested after picking up a slight knock, but should be fit for next week's trip to Huddersfield.

He said: "James picked up a slight niggle at the end of the game last week and we thought he would be OK. But he hurt it at training, so he missed tonight, but will be fine for next week.

"So it was great to give young Aaron Smith a game, he's a great young player and he did really well for us tonight."

London coach Danny Ward was proud of his side's efforts in defeat.

Time and again the Broncos repelled wave after wave of Saints attacks and they did remarkably well to concede just the five tries.

Ward said: "I'm really proud of the players. They gave it a real crack and defended like their lives depended on it at times, which was pleasing.

"But we weren't great with the ball, certainly in their half, and didn't put them under any pressure and we didn't kick well which was disappointing.

"But defensively against one of the best teams in the competition, if not the best, we have had a good crack, but I know we have plenty to fix up."

It looked pretty ominous for the Broncos as they gave away a penalty from a short kick-off and conceded a try in the opening minute.

Ward added: "We rolled the dice and you take your chances, but we responded well after that and they had to move on to their next job which they did to be fair.

"The lads are gutted and very disappointed because we came here to win, but when we have slept on it and look back tomorrow there's lots to build on.

"I'm happy as long as the lads are working hard and turning up for each other like we did on our goal line tonight."