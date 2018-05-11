St Helens and Wigan clash in Women’s Super League

Saints and Wigan clash at Robin Park on Sunday, heralding an historic first-ever Women’s Super League derby between the neighbouring towns.

Coach Mark Brennan told the Saints’ website: “It’s fair to say we are really looking forward to this one.

“Training has been good this week and it was superb to have Matty Smith down on Tuesday to support our pivots’ development.

“We have started the season well but it’s important we remain confident in our ability as a squad and take each game as it comes. We’re all working hard and looking for consistency in our

performances.

“Selection has been tough ahead of such a big game. The players are showing their commitment and developing in every session – but that in turn gives us a real headache!

“We’ve had to re-shuffle a little bit with Becca Rotheram picking up a slight injury but other than that all the players are fit. It’s good to bring Lizzie Gladman, Isabelle Rudge and Pip Birchall into the

squad alongside Charlotte Hill and Rhianna Burke.”

He added: “We are expecting a tough and physical battle against a strong Wigan pack who are led around the park by experienced players like Gemma Walsh.

“They also have some strong running outside backs in their ranks too so we need to make sure we are on the top of our game.

“It is an historic fixture; the first ever Saints and Wigan female derby game and we hope, as always, the Saints’ fans who have been brilliant this season come over to Robin Park and support the team.”

The St Helens squad is: Pip Birchall, Leah Burke, Rhianna Burke, Chantelle Crowl, Faye Gaskin, Lizzie Gladman, Zoe Harris, Charlotte Hill, Tara Jones, Sarah Lovejoy, Carys Marsh, Roxy Mura, Chloe Richardson, Emily Rudge, Isabelle Rudge, Dawn Taylor, Katie-May Williams, Naomi Williams, Vicky Whitfield.

Entry to Robin Park will be £5 for adults, £3 children and £2 for parking. The match kicks-off at 1pm.