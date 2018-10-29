St Helens ace Jonny Lomax wary of New Zealand threat in Liverpool Test

England will need to be totally focused at Anfield on Sunday if they are to topple New Zealand and clinch the three-match series with one Test to go.





That's the view of St Helens full back Jonny Lomax who, despite spending time on the side lines in the first half of Saturday's memorable18-16 victory at Hull after suffering a high tackle, returned to the fray and helped steer his country home.



Lomax said: ''It was a great performance by the lads who had to dig deep at times and showed up for each other until the end.



''Big games are general a battle of attrition and while at times we could have taken one or two more options, a win is a win at the end of

the day and it gives us something to build on at Anfield.



''New Zealand will definitely come at us in a bid to square the series and we will have to be switched on to deal with their talented side.''



Club mate Tommy Makinson also impressed in just his second appearance for the country in place of injured Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall.



"Tommy was outstanding, I just couldn't believe what he did," said England boss Wayne Bennett.



"The more bodies they put in front of him the harder he ran at them.''



He also played a major role in England's opening try after four minutes - his blockbusting run creating an opening from which

Catalans-bound Sam Tomkins crossed the whitewash.

Former Great Britain head coach Brian Noble added: ''I thought Tommy was outstanding - he got the team rolling.



''To follow Ryan Hall in respect of what he did in the World Cup - he made metres and got the team going forward. I thought it was a

high-standard game and the separation was the Oliver Gildart try towards the end.''



A third St Helens player, prop Luke Thompson, started the match on the substitutes' bench but was soon called into the action and never took a backward step in helping repel a tough-looking New Zealand set of forward.