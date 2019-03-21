St Helens ace Jonny Lomax knows Castleford trip is a 'tough test'

Pressure is building ahead of Super League's top fixture of the season so far - a mouth-watering clash between two of the early pacemakers.



League leaders St Helens will cross the Pennines tomorrow night (Friday) to face Castleford Tigers who are in third spot and two points behind Justin Holbrook's unbeaten outfit.

But Saints half back Jonny Lomax - man of the match in last week's 40-12 win at Huddersfield - insists: ''Every team, wherever they stand in the table, is under pressure and every match is a tough test and it will be no different at Castleford.

''We are happy where we stand at the moment and will just have to keep on improving, trying to pick up as many points as we can at this time of the year when conditions are not always great.''

Cas second rower Chris Clarkson, who moved to the Jungle from Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2019 campaign, said: “I think it’s a good opportunity for us to set a marker on the season.

“Personally, I think Saints are the best team in the league at the minute and it would be good for us to show what we can do against them and hopefully get a result.”

Holbrook is fully aware of the threat the Yorkshire side pose, describing them as a 'dangerous team,' while counterpart Daryl Powell commented: ''Saints and ourselves have been the two most consistent teams in the competition during the regular rounds over the past few years.

“The challenge for both teams is to win the big games - that’s something you can point at Saints last year and my team a little bit last year and in 2017.''

Powell has made one change to his 19-man squad with prop forward Grant Millington returning from a two-match suspension in which he missed games against Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils.

Squad: 2. James Clare, 33. Chris Clarkson, 18. Matt Cook, 5. Greg Eden, 25. Tuoyo Egodo,17. Alex Foster,11. Oliver Holmes, 14. Nathan Massey,1. Peter Mata’utia, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 3. Greg Minikin,16. Junior Moors, 32. Jordan Rankin, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao,4. Michael Shenton, 6. Jake Trueman, 8. Liam Watts.

Saints have named an unchanged squad.