St Helens ace Jodie Cunningham helping launch women's RL season

Rugby League will be marking International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8 with a number of key announcements and guest appearances over this weekend.



At 00.01am on Friday morning, the 2019 Women’s Super League, Championship and League 1 fixtures will be released with full details of the Women’s Super League Grand Final and Coral Challenge Cup to be announced.

As part of more coverage for the Women’s game than ever before, the announcement will include details of the first Women’s Super League game to be streamed on the Our League app and website in 2019, the first of a number of opportunities this season.

RLWC2021 InspirationALL ambassador, England Women and St Helens player Jodie Cunningham will be Sky Sports’ studio guest on Friday evening ahead of the Betfred Super League fixture between Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants.

Then on Saturday, Jodie will revisit her former club Thatto Heath Crusaders when the St Helens community club receive nationwide exposure as their Coral Challenge Cup third round tie against Rochdale Mayfield will be streamed live by BBC Sport – with Jodie joining Dave Woods on commentary.

On Friday evening, Leeds Rhinos’ Danika Priim will be live on BBC Radio Leeds alongside James Deighton for the Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos fixture - while Lisa Taylor of the Super League newcomers Wakefield Trinity will be studio guest on BBC Look North.

Wigan Warriors Women will also make a guest appearance as part of the pre-match build up for their men’s team’s Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants on BBC Radio Manchester.

On Sunday, BBC Radio Leeds’ hour-long Rugby League programme will be devoted to Women’s Super League as Clare Garner of Castleford Tigers, Sophie Robinson of Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity players Saskia Lewis and Kelsey Armistead are live in the studio.

Finally, take a look at the RLWC2021’s channels on Friday as they mark International Women’s Day in their own way with some exciting content ahead of the Women’s Rugby League World Cup.