Snow joke ... that's Saints star Dominique Peyroux!

Saints ace Dominique Peyroux had an unusual way of passing the time at training this week - making snow angels in just his budgie-smugglers!

The club’s game tonight was postponed due to the bad weather.

Dominic Peyroux in action for Saints

But Peyroux wasn’t going to let that stop him getting out on to the field at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

He was filmed by teammate Luke Douglas diveboming onto the snow-covered pitch.

Douglas posted the vid on Twitter, joking: “Yep, it’s definitely covered in snow, Dominique.”

St Helens were due to play Salford on Friday, but the game has been rescheduled for Sunday.

A statement on St Helens’ official website read: “The club is now working with Salford, the RFL and other relevant bodies to re-arrange the fixture on Sunday for the best possible time to ensure the game can be played safely.

“The current forecast indicates that the temperature will increase on Sunday and it is due to this that we are continuing to work hard to get the game on.”