Smith to leave St Helens at end of season

Saints have confirmed that Matty Smith will leave the club at the end of the season.

The half back will move on to another Super League club for an undisclosed fee.

“It has been tough for Matty this year,” Saints head coach Justin Holbrook said. “He just missed out at the beginning of the season at half back and it has been hard for him to work his way into the team as we have had a successful season to date.

“He has done a great job for us at hooker when needed but Matty is too good a player not to be playing in Super League regularly and therefore it made sense to make this move happen.

“Matty has been a good influence in training and around the squad and that can’t have been easy when he wasn’t playing.

“He is a great guy and we wish him all the best.”

Matty will call time on his third spell at the Saints having re-signed for the club in 2017.

Previously, he made his debut in 2006 after coming through the club’s Academy system, and then re-joined his hometown side for the 2010 Grand Final run in.

He’s played 49 times for Saints, racking up 44 points.

Smith said: “Firstly, I would like to thank both Eamonn McManus and Keiron Cunningham for bringing me back to St Helens, a club that I grew up supporting from an early age.

“It’s fair to say that the past two years have not gone as I would have hoped or liked. Unfortunately, last year, the two worst injuries of my career limited my time on the pitch and this season I have not had the chance to play in my most effective position of scrum half.

“It has been difficult for me to sit and watch because anyone who knows me will tell you how passionate I am about playing rugby league.''