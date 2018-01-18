Sky Sports to show World Club Challenge

The World Club Challenge between Leeds Rhinos and Melbourne Storm on Friday, February 16, at the AAMI Park, Melbourne is to be shown live on Sky Sports.

The 2017 Betfred Super League champions travel to Australia to face the 2017 NRL Premiers Melbourne Storm to be crowned the world’s best Rugby League team.

It is only the third time the World Club Challenge has been played in Australia and Rugby League fans will be able to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event (kick-off 9am UK time).

Sky Sports have also confirmed that they will broadcast the Betfred Super League game between Wigan Warriors and Hull FC on Saturday February 10, which will be played at the WIN Stadium, Wollongong.

It is the first time a Super League fixture will be played outside Europe. Sky Sports will showcase the history making game on Main Event (kick-off 8.45am UK time).

The following week, the two English clubs will take part in the first ever double-header games between Super League and the NRL teams at a single venue when Hull FC play St George Illawarra Dragons and Wigan Warriors face South Sydney Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium, Sydney, on Saturday, February 17.

Sky Sports will once again show both fixtures live on Main Event (Hull FC v St George Illawarra, kick-off 6.45am UK time and. Wigan Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs (kick-off 8.45am).

Sky Sports Head of Rugby League, Neville Smith, said: “We are delighted to be showing the World Club Challenge once again, as well as the first-ever Super League match to be played outside of Europe and an outstanding double-header in Sydney.

“These matches are going to be a tremendous part of another massive season of Rugby League on Sky Sports, and we can’t wait to take you there.”