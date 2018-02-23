Seven new signings for Saints Ladies

Isabelle Rudge, Charlotte Hill, Sarah Lovejoy, Carys Marsh, Pip Birchall, Naomi Williams and Jade Ward have joined Emily Rudge, Faye Gaskin, Tara Jones, Dawn Taylor and Katie May in pledging their immediate sporting future to St Helens Ladies.

Head coach Mark Brennan said: “We are delighted these players have committed to signing at Saints this year.

“Pip, Jade and Carys have all come through the Thatto Heath girls’ section which has a rich history of producing players. They are committed to learning and developing in our system.

“Sarah is a player I have worked with at England Students and at GB Teacher level and she will bring a boost to our pack this year. Isabelle will be great for us as a middle unit player who has been developing her skills, while Charlotte is a strong running centre who is very physical and a real attacking threat.

“Naomi adds experience to the squad and that is important as she will help us guide the younger players.

“The team is starting to come together now and training has been going very well with players being challenged to learn and develop.

“We are all working really hard as a group to ensure we are ready for the season ahead.”

Isabelle Rudge started playing rugby league at the age of 11 and then played for Warrington Girls at under 14s and under 16s. From there, she played rugby union at Northumbria University for three years before returning to rugby league when she graduated.

Charlotte Hill has represented Lancashire u18s as well as playing rugby union for Southport RUFC.

Sarah Lovejoy comes to the club with plenty of rugby experience. She has played for Leyland Warriors, Chorley Panthers, Stanningley and Preston Grasshoppers as well as for North West Colleges (Rugby Union).

She has also appeared for England Students and Great Britain Teachers and played in the Lancashire Women’s Rugby League in the summer and winter leagues. She has also played for Lancashire women’s rugby union for four seasons.

Carys Marsh has played for Thatto Heath from under 16s. She has also appeared for Lancashire u18s and North of England u18s at Rugby Union as well as England Students Rugby League.

Naomi Williams has played Thatto Heath for two seasons before joining St Helens Ladies. She has also represented her county and country at different levels.

Philippa (Pip) Birchall played at Thatto Heath for six years before joining the open age side at 16. She has also represented her county.

Jade Ward has been at Thatto heath since 2010 and has represented Lancashire on several occasions.

All of the Ladies team is available for sponsorship. Please contact Craig.Richards@saintsrlfc.com for further information.