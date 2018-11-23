Scott Moore given RL lifeline by Rochdale

Former England hooker Scott Moore, who was jailed eight months ago for his part in a police chase, has been given the chance to resurrect his rugby league career with Rochdale.



Bolton Crown Court heard in March how Moore crashed into a house after driving at 150mph in a police chase and was tasered six times as he threatened an officer.

He was jailed for 23 months and banned from driving for two years after admitting dangerous driving and assault, but will be free to resume his career when the 2019 season kicks off in February and has signed for Championship club Rochdale.

Hornets chief executive Steve Kerr said: "While we acknowledge and understand the circumstances around why Scott has been away from the game, we are excited to have him with us in 2019 and believe we can provide him with the environment and opportunity to further his already impressive rugby league career.

"I have spoken with Scott on a number of occasions and, from the discussions we have had, I know he will be a great asset to us both on and off the field."

Moore, 30, began his career as a 16-year-old with St Helens and also played for London Broncos, Wakefield, Castleford, Widnes and Huddersfield, where he was named into the 2009 Super League Dream Team and played for England.

He was playing for Bradford when his career came to a sudden halt in 2017.

"I'm over the moon to have signed at Rochdale and I'm really looking forward to getting back to normality." said Moore.

"I'm excited to link in with the boys and staff and I can't wait to see what 2019 brings."

Rochdale coach Carl Forster said: "Scott is a great capture for us. We've beaten off competition to bring him in and I'm delighted he's chosen us.

"His quality is unquestionable and his experience will be huge. It's my job to get the best out of him and I'm confident I'll do that."