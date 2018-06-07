Saints women drawn at Castleford in cup quarter final

Saints will be on their travels in the quarter finals of the Women’s RL Challenge Cup.

They will be away to Castleford Tigers - conquerors of holders Bradford Bulls at Odsal in the previous round - during the week ending July 1 with the date and kick-off time to be announced in due

course.

Coach Mark Brennan, who masterminded St Helens’ progress to the last eight with a 78-0 thrashing of Hull FC at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday, said: “The draw is a tough one. Castleford had a very good win in the first round against Bradford Bulls and have shown some good form in the league.

“We also play them at the Jungle on June 17, too, and then again for this fixture.”

He added: “We will be working hard towards this over the next few weeks while ensuring we don’t take our eye off the forthcoming league games. The cup is a great competition and I am sure the players will be looking forward to it too.”

Ties: Barrow v York City Knights, Castleford Tigers v St Helens, Featherstone Rovers v Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos v The Army.

The final will be staged at the Robin Park Arena, Wigan, on Saturday, August 4, with the Women’s Shield Final kicking off a double-header of action (times to be arranged).