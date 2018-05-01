Saints wait on Roby and Barba fitness

Skipper James Roby and Aussie full back Ben Barba have a 50-50 chance of being fit for Saints Super League clash against the Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night.

Hooker Roby has missed the last three fixtures with a rib cartilage injury and Barba - the league and club’s leading try scorer with 15 - was carried off on a stretcher at Salford on Thursday suffering from a nerve-affected shoulder knock which initially looked far more serious than it turned out to be .

But head coach Justin Holbrook will be taking no chances and said yesterday (Monday) said that he would leave it until the latest possible moment before making a concrete decision on their fitness.

“Both players are naturally keen to play but If either is still feeling the injury, I will not risk them on the night .

“At the same time, I’m definitely expecting both will be 100 per cent fit for the following weekend’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tie at Castleford.”

Matty Lees has been handed a two-game penalty notice following Saints win at Salford on Thursday. The prop was sent off after an incident with Niall Evalds in the 37th minute.

The match panel consider the incident to be a Grade C reckless high tackle offence which carries a two to three match suspension.

Tghe club have until 11am today (Tuesday) to decide if they want to challenge the notice.

Saints will announce their 19-man squad for the showdown with the struggling French club at noon today (Tuesday).