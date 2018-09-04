Saints wait on Peyroux x-ray

Saints will know within the next 24 hours the progress Dominique Peyroux has made since breaking an arm in the club’s 14-12 home win over Warrington Wolves five weeks ago.

The 29-year-old forward is due to undergo another x-ray tomorrow (Wednesday) and hopefully it will give a clearer indication of when he will to fit and ready to return to first team action.

Saints have only won one match in his absence and head coach Justin Holbrook, who originally estimated the former Gold Coast and New Zealand Warriors player faced six to eight weeks on the sidelines, is keeping his fingers crossed that good news is just around the corner.

Peyroux hadn’t missed a match all season until his July setback and Holbrook admitted he had been sorely missed.

The Saints’ boss said: “Dom is one of those players who doesn’t stand out like your star half back but if he’s not on the pitch that’s when you realise what a big loss he is to us.

“The sooner we get him back, possibly in the next few weeks, the better it will be as the season reaches a crucial stage.”

Next on the agenda for the league leaders is a trip to face the Catalans Dragons on Saturday - a repeat of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final which the French won on their way to lifting the iconic trophy at Warrington’s expense.

Holbrook will officially name his squad at lunch-time on Thursday but will definitely be without centre Ryan Morgan who is suffering from concussion. He is, however, expected to recall half back Theo Fages - returning to the country of his birth - after the Frenchman was omitted from the team beaten 30-10 by Wigan at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday for what the boss described as ‘tactical reasons’.