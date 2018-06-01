Saints v Hull - the Challenge Cup history

Saints and Hull FC go into Sunday’s War of the Roses with contrasting records since they first met in the Challenge Cup 92 years ago.

St Helens have chalked up nine victories in the previous 13 meetings and will be hoping to reach double figures in front of their own fans.

The Airlie Birds won the first-ever Challenge Cup meeting 10-7 in 1926 but more significantly repeated the feat two years ago, thrashing Keiron Cunningham’s outfit 47-18 on the way to their first of two Wembley triumphs in successive seasons.

That victory will still be fresh in the players’ minds and Justin Holbrook’s side will need to tread carefully if they are to beat a side which will be far from full strength due to injuries but still capable of digging out results.

Previous Challenge Cup meetings:

2016 (Round 6) St Helens 18 Hull FC 47

2008 (FINAL) Hull FC 16 St Helens 28

(at Wembley Stadium)

2005 (Semi-Final) Hull FC 34 St Helens 8

(at Galpharm Stadium, Huddersfield)

2004 (Quarter Final) St Helens 31 Hull FC 26

1997 (Round 5) St Helens 54 Hull FC 8

1990 (Round 2) Hull FC 12 St Helens 24

1984 (Round 2) St Helens 24 Hull FC 14

1981 (Round 2) St Helens 5 Hull FC 3

1976 (Round 1) Hull FC 3 St Helens 5

1969 (Round 1) Hull FC 3 St Helens 13

1961 (Semi-Final) Hull FC 9 St Helens 26

(at Odsal Stadium, Bradford)

1936 (Round 1) Hull FC 16 St Helens 6

1926 (Round 2) St Helens 7 Hull FC 10

Last 10 league and cup meetings:

St Helens 26, Hull FC 12 (SLR10, 6/4/18)

St Helens 6, Hull FC 8 (SLS8-R2, 11/8/17)

St Helens 19, Hull FC 12 (SLR21, 7/7/17)

Hull FC 0, St Helens 45 (SLR14, 20/5/17)

(at St James’ Park, Newcastle)

Hull FC 24, St Helens 14 (SLR4, 10/3/17)

St Helens 31, Hull FC 10 (SLS8R4, 2/9/16)

Hull FC 32, St Helens 24 (SLR16, 28/5/16)

St Helens 18, Hull FC 47 (CCR6, 8/5/16)

St Helens 16, Hull FC 17 (SLR9, 1/4/16)

St Helens 22, Hull FC 32 (SLS8-R2, 14/8/15)