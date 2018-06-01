Saints unchanged for Challenge Cup quarter final

Saints have named an unchanged 19-man squad ahead of Sunday’s mouth-watering Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter final tie against Hull FC at the Totally Wicked Stadium and at the same time the holders have been boosted by the return of several of their walking wounded.

The St Helens squad is: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 23. Ben Barba.

Lee Radford will choose his Hull FC from: 1. Jamie Shaul, 2. Bureta Faraimo, 3. Carlos Tuimavave, 6. Albert Kelly 8. Scott Taylor, 9. Danny Houghton, 11. Dean Hadley, 12. Mark Minichiello, 14. Jake Connor, 15. Chris Green, 17. Danny Washbrook, 20. Brad Fash, 21. Sika Manu, 23. Mickey Paea, 24. Jack Logan, 28. Hakim Miloudi, 29. Masimbaashe Matongo, 30. Cameron Scott, 33. Joe Westerman.

The game kicks off at 3.30pm and the referee will be Ben Thaler.

Tickets for Sunday’s game remain on sale from the ticket office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 454 052 or online.