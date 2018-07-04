Saints take on nine players from scholarship programme

Nine players have signed part-time professional contracts with the Saints following a successful Scholarship.

Lewis Baxter, Ben Betts, Harry Brooks and Lewis Dodd join Zack Lee, twin brothers Harvey and Keenan McDaid, Jamie Pye and Jamah Sambou in penning deals with the club.

Player Performance Manager Neil Kilshaw said: “Following a very successful scholarship programme we are delighted to welcome our new nine signings into the under 19s Academy.

“All nine of the players have consistently demonstrated hard work and commitment, alongside natural talent for Rugby League and we are excited about their potential development in the next few years.

“They are a credit to their community clubs, schools and all those coaches that have an involvement in their development over the years.

“The players will now finish their under 16s season with their respective community clubs before we integrate them into the under 19s squad for the 2019 season.”

Lewis Baxter is a back row forward from Wigan St Judes. He is a great line runner and scored four tries in five games in Scholarship programme this season.

Ben Betts is a second row forward from Leigh Miners. He is an athletic, determined character with a huge work-rate in both facets of the game.

Harry Brooks played his junior rugby at Liverpool Lions before moving to Blackbrook. He is a hard-working prop who stands at 6ft 5”. Despite his young age he has shown a lot of potential already and will continue to improve.

Lewis Dodd is an outstanding half back who plays for the successful Halton Hornets side who are in the Under 16s National Cup Final. He has represented England u16s, possesses a great kicking game and is mature beyond his years.

Zack Lee is a strong defensive forward who carries the ball hard. He joined our Scholarship programme from Wigan after playing at Shevington.

Harvey McDaid is a skilful fullback from Halton Hornets. He represented Wales in their successful under 16s performance v England.

His twin brother Keenan is a tough, energetic hooker from the Hornets. He has represented Wales too.

Jamie Pye is a prop forward from Thatto Heath. He is a tough, uncompromising forward who hits and carries hard.

Finally, Jamah Sambou is from Woolston Rovers. He is a strong and skilful centre, with lots of natural talent, and should go well at Academy level.

The players will be presented to the fans at half time on Friday.