Saints’ super 6 in England women’s squad to face France

Six of the best! Half a dozen girls from the Saints women’s squad have been called up by England ahead of their forthcoming international against France.

Emily Rudge, Faye Gaskin, Jodie Cunningham, Naomi Williams, Tara Jones and Vicky Whitfield are selected for the match which takes place in Carcassonne on Saturday, October 27.

England Women’s head coach, Craig Richards, said: “We really feel as though we’ve got a good blend of experienced internationals and new players who have excelled in this year’s competitions and will continue to grow as individuals and players.

“They have all worked really hard on the National Performance Programme and this Test match will allow us to further challenge our player philosophy, whilet continuing to build a strong culture within the group.”

Seven of the 20-strong squad, who played in last year’s Women’s Rugby League World Cup in Australia, are also included.

England squad:

Amy Hardcastle (Bradford Bulls) – Caps: 16

Amy Johnson (Leeds Rhinos) – Caps: 0

Andrea Dobson (Featherstone Rovers) – Caps: 23

Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos) – Caps: 0

Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos) – Caps: 0

Emily Rudge (St Helens) – Caps: 19

Faye Gaskin (St Helens) – Caps: 6

Georgia Roche (Castleford Tigers) – Caps: 0

Jodie Cunningham (St Helens) – Caps: 18

Kelsey Gentles (Castleford Tigers) – Caps: 0

Naomi Williams (St Helens) – Caps: 0

Rebecca Greenfield (Wigan Warriors) – Caps: 0

Rhiannion Marshall (Leeds Rhinos) – Caps: 1

Shona Hoyle (Bradford Bulls) – Caps: 6

Sinead Peach (Castleford Tigers) – Caps: 2

Tara Jones (St Helens) – Caps: 3

Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers) – Caps: 8

Tamzin Renouf (Castleford Tigers) – Caps: 0

Vanessa Temple (Wigan Warriors) – Caps: 0

Vicky Whitfield (St Helens) – Caps: 0