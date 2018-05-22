Saints sign Fijian flyer Kevin Naiqama

Saints have swooped to sign Fijian flyer Kevin Naiqama from Wests Tigers for the next three years.

The experienced 29-year-old centre has scored 47 tries in 102 NRL appearances and is currently Captain of Fiji. He will link up with his new club for the 2019 season.

I am really looking forward to getting over to St Helens for the next three years. I love the fact the club is family orientated and the fact they are successful Kevin Naiqama

Saints Head Coach Justin Holbrook said: “Kevin is a great coup for the club and we’re really looking forward to having him on board next season.

“He has a wealth of experience in the NRL and, as current captain of Fiji, will bring leadership to our side.

“He’s lightning quick too, with great hands, and can finish from all over the park.”

Naiqama played his junior rugby for Arncliffe Scots before being signed by the St George Illawarra Dragons. He then moved to Newcastle Knights and played alongside his brother Wes, until he signed for Penrith Panthers in 2014.

In-between, he starred for Fiji in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup – a feat he repeated in 2017 as captain when he took his international tally to 14 caps.

Naiqama joined Wests Tigers in 2015 and has posted an impressive try scoring record of 31 tries in 79 matches for the club to date.

Kevin stated: “I am really looking forward to getting over to St Helens for the next three years. I love the fact the club is family orientated and the fact they are successful. They are one of the top teams who are always competing and that is appealing to me.

“The thought of winning a Super League Grand Final or Challenge Cup would be unreal and I feel I can do that with the Saints and the squad they have.

“I have a lot to offer; I am a versatile player who can play on the left or right and I still feel I am learning too. I don’t feel I have reached the pinnacle of my football yet and St Helens can help me do that. I feel they can bring more football out of me defensively and with the ball in hand.

“I feel I have made a great choice to join the club – now my focus is on this season with the Tigers. They have been a massive contributor to how I am as a player and I will be giving them my best as we look to reach the semis and beyond.

“I want to leave here on a good note but I am also looking forward to getting over to St Helens for the next three years and hopefully helping them achieve further success.”

Saints Chairman Eamonn McManus added: “Kevin represents another top class addition to an already quick, skilful and exciting Saints’ backline. Super League will also benefit greatly from his signing.

“He also adds leadership and experience at the highest of levels as we look further to improve our already very strong squad for 2019.

“This is a good time to be a Saints player and a Saints fan.”