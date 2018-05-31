Saints rule out return for Eastmond

Kyle Eastmond is not on Saints’ radar, head coach Justin Holbrook revealed yesterday.

Eastmond, who joined St Helens as a 13-year-old and made more than 70 appearances for the club between 2007 and 2011 before switching codes, is believed to be interesting neighbours Warrington Wolves without anyone ready to confirm or deny mounting speculation over his future.

But he will certainly not be returning to the club responsible for developing his rugby league skills and initially turning him into one of the most exciting and talented half backs in the 13-a-side code.

Holbrook said: “I am only aware of the situation from public knowledge.

“No one at the club has spoken to me about it and in any event we have no room for him here. We are happy where we are going at this moment in time.”

On leaving Saints, 28-year-old Eastmond joined Rugby Union club Bath where he also went to add RU international honours to similar recognition at RL level and is now a free agent following a spell at Wasps.