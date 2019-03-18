Saints' Roby still leading way in Super League Man of Steel voting

Saints hooker James Roby continues to set the early pace in the race for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

The club skipper picked up one point for his performance at Huddersfield on Thursday night, taking his total to 12 after six rounds of Super League.

Roby is followed by Paul McShane (Castleford) 9, Stefan Ratchford (Warrington) 8, Danny Brough (Wakefield), Daryl Clark (Warrington) and Jamie Shaul (Hull FC) all 7 and Liam Watts (Castleford) and Nial Evalds (Salford Red Devils) both 6.

Saints have four other players further down the current leader board which was released at 7pm tonight.

They are Morgan Knowles 6, Alex Walmsley and Theo Fages 3 and Dom Peyroux and Luke Thomson 2.



ROUND SIX VOTES



Huddersfield Giants v St Helens



3pts - Morgan Knowles



2pts - Dominic Peyroux



1pt - James Roby





Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity



3pts - Danny Brough



2pts - Pauli Pauli



1pt - David Fifita





Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos



3pts - Tom Briscoe



2pts - Eloi Pelissier



1pt - Rhys Williams



Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors



3pts - Daryl Clark



2pts - Ben Currie



1pt - Stefan Ratchford



Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils



3pts - Paul McShane



2pts - Jackson Hastings



1pt - Peter Mata'utia



Hull KR v Catalans Dragons



3pts - Samisoni Langi



2pts - George Lawler



1pt - Sam Tomkins