Saints' Roby still leading way in Super League Man of Steel voting

Saints hooker James Roby continues to set the early pace in the race for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

The club skipper picked up one point for his performance at Huddersfield on Thursday night, taking his total to 12 after six rounds of Super League.

Roby is followed by Paul McShane (Castleford) 9, Stefan Ratchford (Warrington) 8, Danny Brough (Wakefield), Daryl Clark (Warrington) and Jamie Shaul (Hull FC) all 7 and Liam Watts (Castleford) and Nial Evalds (Salford Red Devils) both 6.

Saints have four other players further down the current leader board which was released at 7pm tonight.

They are Morgan Knowles 6, Alex Walmsley and Theo Fages 3 and Dom Peyroux and Luke Thomson 2.

ROUND SIX VOTES

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

3pts - Morgan Knowles

2pts - Dominic Peyroux

1pt - James Roby


Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity

3pts - Danny Brough

2pts - Pauli Pauli

1pt - David Fifita


Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos

3pts - Tom Briscoe

2pts - Eloi Pelissier

1pt - Rhys Williams

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

3pts - Daryl Clark

2pts - Ben Currie

1pt - Stefan Ratchford

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

3pts - Paul McShane

2pts - Jackson Hastings

1pt - Peter Mata'utia

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

3pts - Samisoni Langi

2pts - George Lawler

1pt - Sam Tomkins