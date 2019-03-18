Saints' Roby still leading way in Super League Man of Steel voting

Saints hooker James Roby continues to set the early pace in the race for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.
The club skipper picked up one point for his performance at Huddersfield on Thursday night, taking his total to 12 after six rounds of Super League.
Roby is followed by Paul McShane (Castleford) 9, Stefan Ratchford (Warrington) 8, Danny Brough (Wakefield), Daryl Clark (Warrington) and Jamie Shaul (Hull FC) all 7 and Liam Watts (Castleford) and Nial Evalds (Salford Red Devils) both 6.
Saints have four other players further down the current leader board which was released at 7pm tonight.
They are Morgan Knowles 6, Alex Walmsley and Theo Fages 3 and Dom Peyroux and Luke Thomson 2.
ROUND SIX VOTES
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens
3pts - Morgan Knowles
2pts - Dominic Peyroux
1pt - James Roby
Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity
3pts - Danny Brough
2pts - Pauli Pauli
1pt - David Fifita
Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos
3pts - Tom Briscoe
2pts - Eloi Pelissier
1pt - Rhys Williams
Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors
3pts - Daryl Clark
2pts - Ben Currie
1pt - Stefan Ratchford
Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils
3pts - Paul McShane
2pts - Jackson Hastings
1pt - Peter Mata'utia
Hull KR v Catalans Dragons
3pts - Samisoni Langi
2pts - George Lawler
1pt - Sam Tomkins