Saints promote three teenagers to first team squad

Callum Hazzard, Jack Welsby and Josh Simm will be promoted to Saints’ first team in 2019.

The trio have been called up by head coach Justin Holbrook and his staff to join the squad next season.

Callum, 19, is a loose forward while Josh, 17, is a centre. Half back Jack, 17, has already made his first team debut in Saints’ 38-12 win over Hull FC.

Academy head coach Derek Traynor said: “Callum is a Clock Face junior who joined our scholarship programme at the age of 14. He signed terms at 16 and went on our tour of Australia. He has gradually developed during his time in our Academy to be a leading player.

“Callum is an old fashioned forward who can pass a ball and kick goals, too. He has worked hard throughout the season to impress Justin enough to get a crack in the first team and we’re all really pleasedfor him.

“He is currently working as an apprentice welder and will be carrying on with that, too.”

Derek said: “Jack made his debut against Hull FC and thoroughly deserved it. He initially played at Shevington and then moved to Blackbrook. I saw him at under 12s there and he stood out.

“Like Callum, he joined us at 14 and then signed at 16. He also shone on our 2017 Academy tour which was impressive as he was at the younger age of our squad out there.

“He has been our dominate half this season and is a big threat with the ball. He can also play at centre and at full back and has a lot of ability and attitude to go very far in the game.

“Like Jack, Josh has been part of both Lancashire and England at under 18s. He is a centre who did well on our last Academy tour – and he has really kicked on this season. He has been one of our main players and is improving all the time. He’s dynamic and kicks goals. too.”

Derek added: “I know his late granddad,former St Helens full back Geoff Pimblett, would have been really proud of him.”