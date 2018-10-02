Saints name squad for semi-final showdown with Wolves

Jonny Lomax, Jon Wilkin and Luke Thompson all return to Saints’ 19-man squad for Thursday’s play-off semi-final against Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium after being rested last week.

They replace Matty Costello, James Bentley and Jake Spedding in the squad.

Saints’ 17 will be named from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan

Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 21. Jack Ashworth, 23. Ben Barba.

Steve Price has named a strong Warrington 19: 1. Stefan Ratchford, 2. Tom Lineham, 3. Bryson Goodwin, 4. Ryan Atkins, 6. Kevin Brown, 7. Tyrone Roberts, 8. Chris Hill, 9. Daryl Clark, 10. Mike Cooper, 12. Jack Hughes, 13. Ben Murdoch-Masaila, 15. Declan Patton, 17. Joe Philbin, 18. Toby King, 19. George King, 20. Harvey Livett, 27. Josh Charnley, 30. Bodene Thompson, 34. Ben Westwood.

The referee for the game is Robert Hicks.

Tickets for Thursday’s semi-final are still on sale. The game kicks off at 7:45pm and fans can secure their spot by calling into the Ticket Office, tel: 01744 455 052 or online.

Discounts are available for 2018 Members but the offer ends at 5pm on Wednesday.