Saints make three changes for visit of Widnes

Saints have made three changes to their 19-man squad for Friday’s home fixtures against basement boys Widnes Vikings - Adam Swift, Kyle Amor and Matty Costello coming in for Ryan Morgan, Matty Smith and Jack Ashworth.

Tommy Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 23. Ben Barba, 30. Matty Costello.

Francis Cummins will choose his Widnes side from: 1. Rhys Hanbury, 2. Stefan Marsh, 3. Krisnan Inu, 4. Charly Runciman, 6. Joe Mellor, 7. Tom Gilmore, 8. Gil Dudson, 10. Alex Gerrard, 11. Chris Houston, 12. Matt Whitley, 15. Danny Craven, 16. Tom Olbison, 17. Sam Wilde, 20. Macgraff Leuluai, 23. Danny Walker, 25. Jay Chapelhow, 33. Aaron Heremaia, 39. Weller Hauraki, 40. Owen Buckley.

The game kicks off at 8pm.