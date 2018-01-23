Saints make Roby new captain

Saints have appointed England hooker James Roby as their new captain for 2018.

The 32-year-old, who played in December's World Cup final after earning an international recall in 2017, takes over the role from 34-year-old back rower Jon Wilkin, who has held the job for the last three years.

"I want to thank Jon Wilkin who has done a fantastic job," said St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook.

"Wilko will play limited game time this year and I want our captain to be on the field for the majority if not all the game.

"James is perfect fit for our club and I'm really looking forward to him captaining us this year."

Roby made his debut for his home-town club in 2004 and will make his 400th appearance against Castleford in the opening game of the 2018 Betfred Super League season on Friday, February 2.