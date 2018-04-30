Saints Ladies maintain perfect start

St Helens Ladies are riding high in the Women’s Super League after three successive victories and already following in the footsteps of their male counterparts at the Totally Wicked Stadium

Their latest win came against Featherstone Ladies at Thatto Heath on Sunday and now they will have plenty of breathing space before they make the short journey to Wigan on May 13 where they will be hoping to extend an impressiver winning streak.

Skipper Tara Jones and Faye Gaskin led the way with two tries apiece - the latter also adding six goals from seven attempts - as Saints ran out 40-14 winners against tough and resilient opponents and at the same time took their points tally to 122.

Other tries came from Naomi Williams, Chantelle Crowl and Roxy Mura.

Head coach Mark Brennan told the Saints’ website: “We were a little sloppy at first but kept on working, regaining our focus at half-time and then played much better in final 40 minutes.

“We showed some nice touches with the ball and muscled up well against a physical Featherstone pack. It was also an excellent win in front of good home support which we all appreciated.”

Mark added: ‘’We have a week off now and that will allow us to focus on our next game which will be a tough one away at Wigan, but we know if we keep on improving and working hard, then we will give ourselves a good chance.”

Saints: Rotheram; Yeates, N Williams, K Williams, Burke; Marsh, Gaskin; Lovejoy, Jones, Whitfield, E Rudge, Mura, Crowl. Subs: Taylor, Richardson, Ward, Harris.