Saints’ Heritage Society programme fair date

The Saints‘ Heritage Society will be holding their annual programme fair at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, June 23, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Rugby league fans will be given the opportunity to purchase a wide range of memorabilia, such as programmes, cards, photographs and jerseys from the numerous stalls.

Parking is free at the stadium and there is no charge for entry.

Supporters are also encouraged to bring in any items of memorabilia, particularly Saints-related items which they may want to show on the day.

Indeed, members of the society will be on hand to help in the identification of items that fans would like to know more information about.

Proceeds from the Saints’ Heritage Society stall will also help to raise funds for Autism Support.