Saints give their backing for creation of Violet-Grace's Law

St Helens are urging fans and the rugby league world to unite in the name of Violet-Grace Youens by signing an e-petition calling for parliament to consider the creation of ‘Violet-Grace’s Law’.



The new law would give the courts the powers to jail people convicted of causing death by dangerous driving for life in the most severe cases after four-year-old Violet-Grace tragically lost her life in March 2017 having been knocked down on Prescot Road.

The stolen car, which was travelling in excess of 70mph in a 30mph zone, had been through two red lights before it lost control and hit a kerb before colliding with Angela French, Violet’s Nan, who was crossing the road with her granddaughter in her arms.

The four-year-old from Eccleston died a day later and the incident left Mrs French with life-changing injuries and in hospital for many weeks.

The man behind the wheel of the car that killed Violet-Grace was given a jail term of more than nine years but her parents say the sentence was not long enough. The current sentencing guidelines for someone convicted of causing death by dangerous driving state the maximum jail term is 14 years.

Since then, the family have set up an e-petition calling for parliament to consider the creation of Violet-Grace’s Law and the petition has already reached over 70,000 signatures. If it reaches 100,000 signatures, the government say it will be considered for debate in Parliament.

Everyone at the club is urging fans to support Violet-Grace’s family by signing the petition here: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/236952.

The family have also established a charity in her name –Violet-Grace’s Gift – to promote organ donation, help local hospitals, community projects, bereaved parents and seriously ill children.

Violet’s death united the town in supporting her parents Glenn and Becky Youens who have dedicated themselves to promoting organ donation – as Violet herself saved two lives.