Saints coach Justin Holbrook will keep his players' feet firmly on the ground after stunning win over Warrington

Saints returned to the top of Super League with their 38-12 win over Warrington but coach Justin Holbrook will keep his players' feet firmly on the ground going into their Good Friday derby at Wigan.



"I'm really happy with where we're at but there's a long way to go," he said.

"I've said all along the fact that we've got new players meant we would get better as the season goes on and we are doing."

Warrington led 6-2 thanks to Blake Austin's early try but conceded two tries while prop Mike Cooper was in the sin bin for a high tackle on Danny Richardson and never recovered from a 20-6 interval deficit.

Saints, who were coming off the back of a surprising first defeat of the season at the hands of Catalans Dragons, took full advantage of Cooper's yellow card, running in tries through Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Jonny Lomax on their return to the side.

Warrington staged a brief rally, with hooker Daryl Clark scoring a try early in the second half, but Saints killed the game off with a spectacular long-range try from winger Regan Grace and added others through Tom Makinson and Matty Lees to add polish to an impressive performance.

Saints coach Holbrook added: "I thought that was as good as we've played and we had to be. We knew how good an opposition we were facing.

"We were well aware of how big a game it was tonight so it's really pleasing.

"We played really well in the first half and then shut up shop for a period in the second half, which was dangerous, so I was really pleased to see Regan's length-of-the-field try.

"We had to keep playing to see them off.

"I thought we did a really good job in keeping their key men fairly quiet."

Warrington coach Steve Price said: "We got dominated in a lot of areas. Credit goes to St Helens, who ran harder and tackled hard and wanted it more.

"I thought we did well to get back in the game but that was not the Warrington Wolves ethos tonight and we'll address that and fix it up next week.

"We'll get some good stuff out of tonight. I know we've got so many more levels to come."