Success breeds success and Saints are on a roll at the moment at different levels.

On the same night as the Super League pace makers crushed Huddersfield 66-4 at the Totally Wicked Stadium, the U19s toppled the Giants second string 28-16 at Blackbrook, bouncing back from defeats at the hands of the City of Hull and Bradford Bulls Academies.

Callum Hazzard played a key role in their victory, scoring two first-half tries and landing four goals from five attempts.

Other tries came from Josh Simm, Chris Follin and Jorge Lewtas.

Saints: 1. Tom Nisbet; 5. Sean Croston, 3. Cameron Brown, 4. Josh Simm, 2. Luke Ward; 6. Jack Welsby, 7. Elliott Jenkins; 8. Alex Eckley, 9. Jake Wingfield, 10. Callum Hazzard, 11. Matty Foster, 12. Sam Royle, 13. Chris Follin. Subs: 14. Paul Nash, 15. Joe Sharratt 16. Jorge Lewtas, 17. Chris Kellett

Then a couple of days later St Helens Ladies notched their second win in the Women’s Super League, brushing aside Bradford Bulls on their own patch.

Scrum half Faye Gaskin repeated the hat-trick of tries she achieved the previous week-end against York City Knights and also landed five goals from eight attempts as Saints - 42-4 victors - made an early statement of their title intentions.

Other tries came from Channy Crowl (2), Roxy Mura, Charlotte Hill and Katie-May Williams.

Head coach Mark Brennan said: “It was a good performance and now we are looking forward to this weekend’s home game against Featherstone Rovers.

“We will be working hard to ensure we can keep going in the right direction.”

Saints: 1. Becca Rotheram; 2. Charlotte Hill, 3. Naomi Williams, 4. Katie-May Williams, 5. Leah Burke; 6. Carys Marsh, 7. Faye Gaskin; 8. Dawn Taylor, 9. Tara Jones (C), 10. Sarah Lovejoy, 11. Roxy Mura, 12. Isabelle Rudge, 13. Channy Crowl. Subs: 14. Emily Rudge, 15. Vicky Whitfield, 16. Lizzie Gladman, 17. Claire Mullaney.

* Graham Liptrott, who wore the no. 9 shirt with great distinction during a Knowsley Road career from 1973 to 1988, will join club super star Ben Barba, team-mate Danny Richardson and chief executive Mike Rush at a fans’ forum which will be staged at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Wednesday, May 9 (7.30pm).

Proceeds will be in aid of the Academy tour of Australia next year and tickets, which are priced at £10 and include food, can be obtain from the club ticket office, or online.

Radio Merseyside broadcaster Allan Rooney will act as chairman.