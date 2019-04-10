Saints and Wolves name squads for top of the table clash

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook returns to Saints' 19-man squad for Friday's clash against neighbours Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium after missing the trip to France last week.

Jonny Lomax also returns following illness, while Jack Welsby drops out.

Jack Hughes and Mike Cooper, who were rested in last week's win over London, return for the Wolves.

St.Helens 19 man squad: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 7. Danny Richardson, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21. Aaron Smith, 23. Lachlan Coote.

Warrington squad: Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker.