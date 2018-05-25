Saints and Wolves go arm in arm in sponsor link-up

In an unlikely alliance, arch Super League rivals St Helens and Warrington Wolves have joined forces with retail giant JD.

For the remainder of the Betfred Super League season, JD will be an official partner of both clubs and will take pride of place on the sleeves of the playing kit.

JD will also be focussing on their unique fan engagement activity throughout the summer across local JD stores.

Commenting on the partnership JD’s Group Marketing Director, Stephen White, said: “Super League is a fantastic product and fits perfectly with our store locations and our customers sporting interests.

“The Saints and Wolves are the perfect community clubs for JD as we make our first connection with rugby league supporters.”

JD has stores in both towns within its extensive UK store portfolio and plans to develop instore support activity throughout the summer.

St Helens and Warrington Wolves and commercial bosses, Dave Hutchinson and Geoff Durbin, agreed that the joint deal is ‘a coup for rugby league’.

JD appeared for the first time on clubs shirts last nigh (Saints) and tonight Friday (Wolves).

