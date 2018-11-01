Saints ace Tommy Makinson: I know there is more hard work ahead

Test match rookie Tommy Makinson may have been nominated for rugby league's Golden Boot but he knows there is more hard work ahead if he is to remain at the sport's top table there is work to do.



The St Helens winger played in his second England test at the weekend, performing well and setting up the side’s opening try.

Makinson told the Saints' web site:'''he nomination is a real privilege and I have only played in a few tests.

“It is something I am proud of but something I won’t look at too much at the moment.

"I have played in two tests but it is how you play in the rest of them.

“I’m looking forward to that and playing even better in the next couple of games.

“I know that anyone can jump into your spot with one bad performance so for me it is about performing well in matches and in training.

"I need to perform for Wayne (Bennett) and the other selectors and coaches to prove how good I am and what I can do.”

England take on New Zealand on Sunday at Anfield knowing a win would hand them the series.