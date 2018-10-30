Saints ace Tommy Makinson added to Golden Boot list

Tommy Makinson has been added to the long-list for the Rugby League International Federation Golden Boot.

The award recognises the players who have produced the most outstanding performances in international games throughout the year.

After the weekend’s games, five names have been added to the men’s list and one to the women’s list.

Alongside with winger Tommy, who was one of the stars of England's 18-16 victory over New Zealand on Saturday,John Bateman and Elliott Whitehead have been listed.

Kiwi players Shaun Johnson and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak also feature on the long-list that includes Tonga’s Jason Taumololo and Sio Siua

Taukeiaho as well as Australia’s Valentine Holmes, James Tedesco and Boyd Cordner.

England’s Georgina Roche has also been nominated to be the inaugural Women’s Golden Boot winner.

She joins New Zealand star Honey Hireme and Australians Isabelle Kelly, Ali Brigginshaw and Brittany Breayley.

The panel, drawn from the rugby league media in both hemispheres will meet again on Sunday November 4 to select the final short-lists.

The RLIF Golden Boot 2018 will then be awarded to the winners at a special dinner at Elland Road, Leeds on November 7.

Meanwhile, Saints 2019 home and away kits will be revealed on Friday evening.

They will both be unveiled at a members-only event at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Fans can follow the launch on the club's Twitter feed (@saints1890) and see details of the release on line the evening progresses.

Supporters will also be able secure their shirt at the online Superstore too.