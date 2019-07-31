Zeb Taia returns to St Helens squad to face Wakefield

Powerhouse forward Zeb Taia is included in Saints' 19-man squad ahead of Friday night's home game against Wakefield Trinity.



The 34-year-old has missed the last five games after dislocating his shoulder in the win over Leeds Rhinos back in June, but is included alongside Aaron Smith and Jack Welsby who all come in for Alex Walmsley, Morgan Knowles and Matty Costello.

Walmsley misses out after he picked up an eye injury against Halifax while Knowles, who was named in the original 19 man squad for the cup semi final, did not feature in the win following an injury he picked up against London and is still not fit to return.

Welsby comes in for Costello in the only other change to the squad ahead of Friday’s clash with Wakefield at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Squad: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Danny Richardson, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. James Bentley, 29. Jack Welsby.