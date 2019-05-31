Zeb Taia extends contract with St Helens

St Helens second rower Zeb Taia has signed a new contract with the Super League leaders for 2020.

The 34-year-old, who previously played in Super League with Catalans Dragons, has scored 16 tries in 76 appearances since joining Saints from the Gold Coast Titans in 2017.

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook said: "It's great news for the club to have Zeb sign.

"He's a big part of what we are developing, he's very professional and a great influence on all the other players in the squad.

"He is playing the best rugby league of his career in my view. He's been another one of our stand-out performers this season and I'm sure he will continue that into next year."

Taia, who has missed just two of his club's 17 league and cup games so far this year, said: "I'm excited to be a part of this club for another year. It's good to get the deal done.

"It's great to be a part of the Saints family. There are a lot of great young players coming through and I'm excited to be a part of their journey as well.

"The last two seasons we have come up short and that really hurt, that's one thing that played on my mind, I don't want to miss out on the chance to win more silverware."