Your chance to win free travel to the Challenge Cup Final

Zeelo, the shared mobility service, will be offering St Helens fans free travel for the Challenge Cup Final this Saturday.



The Challenge Cup is Rugby League's most historic and prestigious competition, and Saints will be looking to continue their historically impressive record in the cup when they face Warrington on Saturday.

A win would see Justin Holbrook's men claim a thirteenth title in their first final appearance since lifting the cup in 2008.

Fans can get free travel direct to Wembley Stadium with Zeelo if they are one of the first 20 people to book by entering the promo code "CHALLENGECUP" on the website zeelo.co/rides/rugby-league/st-helens-vs-warrington-wolves-16767

Tickets are sent straight to users' phones and the direct trip means that fans will not need to worry about parking or crowded public transport after the game.

Zeelo will be picking up St Helens fans from St Helens Central Station at 9.00am for an estimated arrival time of 1pm. Return travel for the day is priced at £29 for adults – but the first 20 people who book with promo code "CHALLENGECUP" can get a free journey.

Full details of the journey can be found here: zeelo.co/rides/rugby-league/st-helens-vs-warrington-wolves-16767

Zeelo uses data to pop-up coach routes that aim to cut travel times by 30% and keep fares low. All services are run on executive coaches with air-con and a guaranteed seat. Zeelo transports thousands of sports fans to games every week, running services for fans up and down the country including Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Harlequins and Saracens.