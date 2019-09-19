Young Saints ready for Academy Grand Final derby clash with Wigan

Local rivalry will reach fever pitch tomorrow (Friday) when Saints travel to neighbours Wigan Warriors in the Academy Grand Final.



The tie, which kicks-off at 5.30pm, is a curtain-raiser to the Betfred Super League play-off qualifier between the Cherry and Whites and Salford Red Devils.

Saints reached the Academy Final following a 34-l0 victory over Leeds Rhinos helped by two tries apiece from Jack Welsby and Josh Simm, while Shane Eccles's side beat Warrington Wolves 50-22.

This will be the last match at U19s before the academy switches to U18s next year and a competitive reserves league returns.

St Helens fans making the short journey to the DW Stadium - and hopefully there will be a few thousand of them - can gain access to the ground via turnstile P5 of the north stand where match tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for all concessions, including children.

Tickets are still available for a fans' forum which will be held at the Totally Wicked Stadium next Tuesday night.

The event, part of the celebrations marking the testimonial year of half back Jonny Lomax and to raise further funds for the 2019 Academy tour of Australia, will feature the player himself and team-mates Lachlan Coote, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Jack Ashworth, who will talk all things Rugby League.

There will also be an appearance by a St.Helens player of yesteryear.

Tickets, costing £12 and including food, are available from the club (01744 455 052) or online.