Young guns included in St Helens' initial 31-man squad for 2020

Champions St Helens are the only Betfred Super League club who haven't currently added a senior player to their ranks for the 2020 season - but the club have released the names of their initial 31-strong squad, which includes fresh-faced youngsters Lewis Dodd, Nico Rizzelli, Matty Foster, Tom Nisbet and Jake Wingfield.



It may, however, increase once new boss Kristian Woolf's feet are firmly fixed under his top table desk .

Only the Aussie boss and his backroom staff will know if Saints need to strengthen further in a bid to retain their crown and are fully aware much-sought-after Luke Thompson, who is about to start the final year of his existing contract, is already top of 2021 NRL club shopping lists and maybe a potential replacement should be taken on board now.

Squad numbers to date: 1, Lachlan Coote,2. Tommy Makinson, 3.Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Dom Peyroux, 13. LMS, 14. Morgan Knowles, 15. Matty Lees, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Jack Ashworth, 18. Joseph Paulo, 19. Aaron Smith, 20. James Bentley, 21. Matty Costello, 22. Jack Welsby, 23. Joe Batchelor, 24. Joseph Eaves, 25 Callum Hazzard, 26. Josh Simm, 27. Lewis Dodd, 28. Nico Rizzelli, 29 Matty Foster, 30. Tom Nesbit, 31. Jake Wingfield.